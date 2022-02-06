A 22-year-old woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after she allegedly wiped saliva on a Girl Scout outside Kroger before entering the supermarket and spitting on an employee’s chest, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the University Drive store at about 3:26 p.m., after several 911 callers reported the woman’s behavior. One caller also reported the woman had entered her vehicle and run someone over in the parking lot, although the report makes no further mention of that.
Officers located the suspect in the parking lot and determined she had spit in her hand before wiping it on a young Girl Scout selling cookies outside the store. She then walked into the store and spit on an employee’s chest, causing a disturbance inside. There was an adult with the Girl Scout and none of the victims on scene wanted to press charges, the report states.
The report does not specify if the woman gave a reason for her alleged behavior, though it states she was talking about unicorns at some point during her encounter with officers. She was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct: offensive gesture or display in a public place. She also had an active arrest warrant for alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A 17-year-old girl was arrested Saturday evening after she allegedly sprayed her mother in the face with pepper spray and punched her repeatedly during an argument about loud music, according to a police report.
The girl’s mother called police at about 4:10 p.m. to report she wanted her daughter removed from the residence after she sprayed pepper spray her in the face.
Officers arrived and spoke to both people, determining there was a verbal argument over loud music. When her mother told her to turn the music down, she allegedly sprayed her with the self-defense spray and struck her repeatedly with a closed fist. The teen was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after officers determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report.
At about 2:04 a.m., officers pulled the man’s vehicle over because a headlight was out. The report states the smell of alcohol was coming from his breath, and that he told police he was coming from a friend’s house. He denied drinking alcohol, but police reported that a sobriety test showed sufficient clues to indicate intoxication.
Officers also located an alcohol can on the vehicle’s passenger side. The man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, enhanced due to his status as a minor.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 311 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.