The Denton Police Department is seeking help in identifying a vehicle of interest — described as a 2007 to 2009 Hyundai Elantra of unknown color — that may have struck and killed a pedestrian on Thanksgiving.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on westbound University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

