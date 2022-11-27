Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 8:39 pm
The Denton Police Department is seeking help in identifying a vehicle of interest — described as a 2007 to 2009 Hyundai Elantra of unknown color — that may have struck and killed a pedestrian on Thanksgiving.
At about 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on westbound University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The Denton Fire Department transported the person to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released his identity.
Traffic investigators are working to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle, which likely sustained front end or front side damage.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information concerning the suspect vehicle should call 940-349-8181 and ask to speak with a traffic investigator or supervisor.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
