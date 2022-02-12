A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly arrived at his girlfriend’s ongoing arrest in a stolen vehicle, driving away from officers before eventually crashing during a pursuit, according to a police report.
At about 11:09 p.m., officers arrived at a motel in the 600 block of South Interstate 35E after a disturbance was reported, including multiple people yelling outside. Two men and a woman were involved in that disturbance, but officers were only able to locate the woman in the 700 block.
While police spoke to the woman, her boyfriend arrived in a vehicle. The license plate of that vehicle was reported as stolen, the report states, and an officer told him to get out. At the same time, the woman was told she was being detained, though she allegedly tried to walk away from officers as they attempted to put handcuffs on her.
At some point, the man allegedly drove off and officers pursued him. The report states he crashed in the 200 block of South Trinity Road and was not injured. It did not specify if he was part of the initial disturbance. He was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest or detention, and also had an active arrest warrant for alcohol public intoxication.
The man’s girlfriend, who allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol, was arrested on charges of alcohol public intoxication and evading arrest or detention. She also had two unspecified active arrest warrants.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Two 20-year-old men were arrested Friday afternoon after they allegedly returned to Walmart multiple times despite being criminally trespassed from the store, according to a police report.
At about 2:54 p.m., officers arrived at Walmart to find the two sitting outside. Employees confirmed the two were given a criminal trespass notice Feb. 7, but said Friday’s appearance was the third time they had come back since being trespassed. Employees initially reported the two were “soliciting” at the store.
The men gave officers their names, but the criminal trespass notice presented by employees had different names, the report states. The store wanted to press charges and the two were arrested on identical charges of criminal trespass and failure to identify.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — Officers found a shell casing Friday night after multiple Ruddell Street callers reported a shot was fired, according to a police report.
The callers reported at about 8:49 p.m. that they heard people yelling in the area and one shot being fired, the report states. Officers arrived and found one shell casing, with no injured people located, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.