Updated: May 10, 2022 @ 12:38 am
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Bolivar Street that left a victim in critical condition Monday night.
Police responded to the residential area at about 8:35 p.m. The suspect was detained at the scene and the victim was transported to a hospital, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Cunningham did not know the gender or ages of either party. She was not able to provide additional information about the nature of the incident or details of the victim's injuries Monday night.
Police are still at the scene investigating the shooting, she said. Bolivar Street between College and Third streets is closed as of 11 p.m. Monday while police investigate.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
