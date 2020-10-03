20200318_drc_news_VirusPoliceDepartment_5.JPG

The front entrance of the Denton Police Department, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton police arrested a 44-year-old man who they say is the suspect seen in a viral video of an assault outside Buc-ee’s on Saturday.

Jason Lata, 44, was arrested late Saturday after officers obtained a warrant for his arrest. He is charged with assault causing bodily injury and was booked to the Denton City Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital following an assault report around 12:40 p.m. Saturday that occurred at the gas station.

Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted Saturday night that detectives were in the process of obtaining a warrant for the suspect’s arrest after they learned his identity. He was not on scene when officers arrived, Dixon stated.

Video of the assault shows a man in a black shirt and brown hat punching another man outside the Buc-ee’s travel center in Denton. The footage has gone viral on social media, with many believing the incident was politically charged.

An image of Saturday’s assault suspect shared by Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon Saturday via Twitter.

According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to a local hospital at about 12:40 p.m., where they spoke to the victim of the assault. He told police he and a friend observed supporters of President Donald Trump at the location and a verbal argument ensued, after which he was punched in the face.

Officers observed that the victim had an abrasion below his right eyebrow and a broken tooth, the release states.

The incident has gained attention nationally. TMZ reported on the assault, noting that rapper YG’s “FDT” (F--k Donald Trump)” was playing in the background of the video.

