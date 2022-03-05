One person has died after they were struck by at least two vehicles in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 35E, which closed all southbound lanes of the highway for multiple hours near the Brinker Road/Buc-ee's Boulevard exit, according to Denton police.
A social media post by the Denton Police Department, posted at 4:45 a.m., first notified people of the fatal crash and lane closures. Later in the morning, Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said officers responded to the crash at about 4:20 a.m. and that one person was dead, with at least one vehicle involved in the crash.
According to a statement from Cunningham, officers were dispatched to the area after multiple 911 calls regarding the crash, including one caller who reported he had struck a pedestrian near the Buc-ee's exit. An investigation showed that pedestrian stopped their vehicle on the right shoulder of the highway and got out for an unknown reason.
The pedestrian then walked into the right lane of traffic, police believe, and was struck by a vehicle. They were then run over by at least one other vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles with confirmed involvement are cooperating with the investigation.
For several hours following the crash, all southbound lanes of I-35E were closed at the Brinker/Buc-ee's exit. Southbound traffic was forced to exit at Lillian Miller Parkway. Those lanes were reopened by 8 a.m.
Neither Denton police nor the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office had released the identity of the victim by noon Saturday.