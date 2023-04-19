Denton Jail phlebotomist
A phlebotomist demonstrates how she would conduct a blood draw at the Denton City Jail on April 6. Part of a new TxDOT funded program, the Denton Police Department now staffs phlebotomists in its jail as opposed to transporting suspects to local hospitals to gather evidence.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

On the usual party nights, like the weekend, and especially around the holidays, visitors to Denton’s local hospitals might see a line of officers in the lobby or emergency room. With them are suspects believed to have driven while intoxicated, waiting to have their blood drawn to test their blood alcohol content.

Busy nights typically result in 10 to 20 DWI arrests. Last year, the Denton Police Department had 784 total DWI arrests. From the start of 2023 to early April, the department has made 226 arrests.

