On the usual party nights, like the weekend, and especially around the holidays, visitors to Denton’s local hospitals might see a line of officers in the lobby or emergency room. With them are suspects believed to have driven while intoxicated, waiting to have their blood drawn to test their blood alcohol content.
Busy nights typically result in 10 to 20 DWI arrests. Last year, the Denton Police Department had 784 total DWI arrests. From the start of 2023 to early April, the department has made 226 arrests.
So, there is a lot of blood to be drawn from just Denton arrestees alone. But, multiple law enforcement agencies seek phlebotomy services from Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Denton. And phlebotomists have to serve the hospital’s regular patients as well.
That all results in a lot of waiting time for the officers and suspects. Presbyterian Denton has a specific blood draw room. But it’s not as secure as a jail. Medical City Denton, however, does the DWI blood draws in the ER among the general public. Either way, there's cause for safety concerns.
“Most of the time, people [arrested] for DWI are compliant and courteous,” Deputy Chief Bryan Cose said. “But we do know that resisting arrest and assaultive behavior are often linked with intoxication. In these cases, we know that the risk is always there.”
However, since March, a new driving while intoxicated grant program at the Denton Police Department has made the blood draw process exponentially faster and safer.
In what police department staff described as a win-win for everyone, mostly gone are the days of Denton officers lining up in the hospitals. Now, trained phlebotomists are staffed in the Denton City Jail for in-house blood draws.
“The program allows us to get those individuals straight to the jail where they can be put in a secure environment and the rest of the process plays out within that environment,” Cose said. “That increases safety because there are fewer transports altogether and drive times are also decreased."
The grant, funded by the Texas Department of Transportation, allows for three full-time phlebotomists to be staffed every night at the city jail. They work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., when most drunken drivers hit the road.
The Denton Record-Chronicle visited the city jail in early April to discuss the process with one of the phlebotomists. Tristen McKenzie [CQ] has been a phlebotomist for three years. She previously worked with the Tarrant County Jail.
On slower nights, McKenzie could be waiting awhile into her shift before a drunken driver is arrested. But when the Denton Record-Chronicle visited the city jail, an alleged drunken driver came in right at the start of McKenzie’s shift.
The 38-year-old arrestee stumbled into the city jail with an officer following closely behind. He was slow to respond to officers’ questions as they worked to book him in.
Officers explained that he would have to do a blood draw and asked him if he would sign that he consented. That’s the ideal scenario for a DWI arrest — a DWI suspect will get their blood drawn regardless of consent, but it saves the officers and a local judge some time if they don’t have to go through a warrant.
The consenting man sat in a chair and presented his arms for the blood draw. McKenzie explained that she would be drawing his blood. He seemed compliant with the idea at first. But as she drew nearer with the needle, he began to squirm.
Officers reminded him that he had consented and would need to hold still for the blood draw. When the man continued to squirm, they told him he didn’t have to have his blood drawn, but he needed to tell them if he wasn’t consenting. The man became agitated, arguing that he wasn’t trying to argue with the officers.
With the man seemingly uncooperative, Denton police applied for a warrant to draw the man’s blood. That might add another 30 minutes or so to the process. But the suspect will still wait in the jail.
If someone is still physically uncooperative after a warrant, they might use a restraint device or a more secure chair to draw the suspect’s blood without the risk of a physical altercation.
McKenzie said that night’s circumstances were a realistic view of trying to draw the blood of an intoxicated person. Compared to a sober individual, an intoxicated suspect tends to squirm more, McKenzie said.
At best, explaining the situation to them will lead them to comply. At worst, Denton police have had cases where hospital phlebotomists were assaulted or threatened. In those cases, additional charges are tacked on.
But McKenzie said she’s never been worried about her safety while working in the jail. The officers never leave her alone with suspects.
“I just sit back and let the officers do all the talking,” she said. “At the end of the day if someone does get combative, I’m not going to fight. … They’re not mad at me, though. So, I don’t have a whole lot of issues with them.”
The other downside to drawing an intoxicated person’s blood, McKenzie said, is that they’re usually dehydrated and it can be hard to find their veins.
When everything does go smoothly, McKenzie said it takes her about 10 minutes or less to draw the blood sample. The officers handle all the evidence packaging after that. Cose said from start to finish, the whole process can be as fast as 20 minutes now.
The evidence is sent to a lab for testing, which Cose said could take a matter of weeks to get results for alcohol or months for other drugs.
On McKenzie’s first shift, she said she had an audience of officers and jail staff for her blood draws. The officers were raving about how much of a game-changer the new program is, she said.
“I definitely feel appreciated,” McKenzie said. “That doesn’t happen in a lot of jobs, especially the medical field.”
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham affirmed officers’ high praises of the program. She said they’re pleased with how the program has accelerated the process and how they don’t have to make as many trips in and out of the jail, which is less stressful for them and the suspects.
During March, the program performed 69 blood draws. There were 100 DWI cases in March. The program started on March 3 and some blood draws occurred at the hospital because the arrest took place outside of the phlebotomists’ 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift.
While the majority of blood draws take place at the jail now, if a DWI suspect is involved in a vehicle crash or if there is some other medical concern, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the suspect will still be transported to the hospital and could have their blood drawn there.
The grant that allows for the program is for $189,250, with TxDOT contributing $149,000 and the city matching it at $40,250, or 21%. The equipment and supplies cost is $6,750. It’s a 12-month grant. But Cunningham said the total cost could be lower, as the department is only using seven months of the grant due to approval timing.
