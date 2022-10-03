Chief Doug Shoemaker
Doug Shoemaker is sworn in as Denton’s new police chief by Municipal Court Judge Tyler Atkinson on Monday at the Public Safety Training Center.

 Al Key/DRC

Doug Shoemaker was sworn in as the next Denton police chief Monday afternoon, starting a new chapter for the department after the past four years with Frank Dixon at the helm.

Dozens attended Monday’s half-hour ceremony by RSVP, including public officials and employees from around the county. The theme for the afternoon was obvious — a passing of the torch from Dixon to Shoemaker.

Doug Shoemaker
New Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker speaks after being sworn in Monday at the Public Safety Training Center. Shoemaker said the role of policing is to “protect the vulnerable from harm.”

