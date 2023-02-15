Crews work on the Denton Police Department's South Substation on Vintage Boulevard in 2021. Approved in a 2019 bond program election, the substation will house the traffic division, and hold office space for some in the criminal investigations, neighborhood services and patrol divisions.
An increased police presence at Vintage Boulevard this week is no cause for concern, as the new Denton Police Department is gradually starting its operations at the new South Substation.
Located at 4111 Vintage Blvd., the new substation isn’t fully operational or open to the public yet. But the department started using the facility for training this week. Those passing by might see personnel in SWAT gear during training sessions.
The substation training courses are intended to support, not replace, courses at the Denton Public Safety Training Center.
When the substation and firing range are fully ready for action, the Denton Police Department plans to invite the public to the grand opening. Spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the department hasn’t set an exact date yet, but it's expected to open sometime in March.
Construction on the substation started in spring 2021. Initial estimates set the substation’s completion for June 2022. But inclement weather, labor shortages and supply chain interruptions caused some delays.
— Brooke Colombo
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.