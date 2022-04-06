Denton Police Department detectives say the mother of a 7-year-old boy didn't report her boyfriend's extensive abuse to the child over the past month, leading up to his death Friday, "because she feared that she would get into trouble."
The department announced the child's death Friday, April 1, following an evening incident in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street. Medics transported the child to a hospital with "suspicious and extensive injuries," and he was pronounced dead.
During a subsequent investigation Friday night, Todd Lofton Shaw — the boyfriend of the child's mother — was arrested on a felony charge of injury to a child. Tuesday night, Denton Police announced they had also arrested the mother, Sabrina Ho, on an identical charge.
The department held a media conference Wednesday morning to release more details about the child's death and the two arrests. Arrest affidavits detail extensive abuse to the boy, including severe injuries to numerous parts of his body, determined to be caused by Shaw.
"The initial investigation revealed that Todd Lofton Shaw was living off and on with the victim and his mother Sabrina Ho and have been dating for several months," an affidavit read. "Sabrina Ho explained that she thought the suspect hurt the victim because he has hurt the victim in the past."
Friday, according to Ho's account in the affidavit, Shaw told her the victim was "acting up and that he went to [sic] far." Tuesday, Ho came to talk with an officer, and allegedly said Shaw had injured her son during the week of March 7. That particular injury progressed over the course of the next three weeks, according to the affidavit.
"Sabrina stated that she did not seek medical attention because she thought that she would get into trouble," the affidavit reads. "Sabrina also stated that she kept the victim home from school because she was worried that school personnel would notice the various injuries that the victim had."
The affidavit also states Ho told police she believed "had she called sooner [on April 1] that the victim would be alive." She "explained that she had ample opportunity to remove herself and the victim from the suspect over the course of 4 weeks but she failed to do so."
"Sabrina waited 5 hours on 04/01/22 before calling 911 for medical attention to the victim Phoenix Ho, because she feared that she would get into trouble," the affidavit states.
During Wednesday's conference, Denton Police Department Deputy Chief Frank Padgett said the abuse may have lasted up to a month, starting with psychological abuse which led to physical abuse. He said the investigation is not over and "if further charges need to be filed, they will be filed."
"When you see that type of abuse, you have to report it," Padgett said. "Unfortunately, Ms. Ho kept Phoenix out of school for several weeks to hide the abuse, didn't call 911 until it was too late, didn't take Phoenix to the doctor or an emergency room. To not get in trouble? I mean, she's in trouble now."
Denton County Jail records show Shaw was booked into the county jail April 3, with a bond set at $1 million. Ho was booked into the county jail Wednesday, with a bond set at $500,000.
"April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and it's a complete tragedy that we lost a child on day one," Padgett said.