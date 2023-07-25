Denton police on social media thanked Indiana law enforcement for assistance in safely returning her home.
The post states that police have notified the girl’s family. But out of respect for their privacy, Denton police said they will not share further details about the incident.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith previously told the Denton Record-Chronicle that police did not believe the girl had been kidnapped or trafficked.
She was last seen at Cracker Barrel, 4008 N. Interstate 35, on June 9. Video footage showed her getting into a vehicle with a male, likely of her own volition, Beckwith said. The girl also made statements about running away before she left.
Dallas police found the vehicle unoccupied in downtown Dallas the next day.
In a previous post about the girl’s disappearance, Denton police stated that harboring a runaway was a Class A misdemeanor offense. Beckwith told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday that while there was no longer a runaway investigation, she did not have an answer as to whether there was any ongoing investigation into her disappearance.
No charges have been filed, Beckwith said, but detectives are still in contact with the family.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.