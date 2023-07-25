Denton Police Department South Substation front of building
The Denton Police Department South Substation is located at 4111 Vintage Blvd.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

A 16-year-old girl who went missing from Denton in June was found safe in Indiana, Denton police announced late Monday.

Denton police on social media thanked Indiana law enforcement for assistance in safely returning her home.

