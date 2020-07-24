When Denton’s use-of-force ad hoc committee met Thursday for its weekly virtual meeting, the first featuring public comments, one topic came up over and over — the response to those experiencing mental health issues.
Some callers and committee members agreed there should be a separate group or agency that responds to mental health calls.
“My hope, and the hope of every police officer across this country, is that we do get to the place where cops are not the answer for everything,” Police Chief Frank Dixon said in agreement.
Enedelia Sauceda, a mental health professional, said her concerns for the Denton Police Department grew after the killing of Darius Tarver. She said her clients and students have been hesitant to contact police when it concerns suicide or a psychotic incident.
“I think the current approach just confirms the disconnect with the community, and it’s very reactionary, and I’m still trying to understand the overlap with my profession and the police,” Sauceda said.
Tarver was shot and killed by Denton police in January after an exchange with police in which he was acting erratically. He had been in a car crash and was briefly hospitalized before the shooting, and the death sparked community outrage.
Another caller, Cindy Spoon, suggested an alternative solution.
“We need to shift our funding priorities to people who will actually help them,” Spoon said, referring to residents experiencing a mental health crisis.
Tristan Seikel said police consider their use of force against Tarver to be “morally justified” because they thought he was under the influence of drugs. Seikel said he believes police are “dehumanizing” people who deal with a drug-induced crisis.
“We must acknowledge how nonviolent crimes are often used to justify the unwarranted death of people at the hand of police,” Seikel said.
Seikel and other callers also said people shouldn’t be arrested for nonviolent offenses during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially while there are active cases within the Denton County Jail.
Seikel and Spoon said police taking people to jail over nonviolent offenses is a “potential death sentence.”
When the public comments concluded, ad hoc committee members expressed that the city should establish a committee to oversee the police. This echoed the opinions of callers who suggested police should be independent from the committee.
Committee member Lilyan Prado-Carrillo said she’s concerned about police accountability and bias from within the committee.
“I think that’s why a lot of us have been bringing up the point that we need a community oversight committee,” Prado-Carrillo said. “I think that’s been the point that’s missing, and that point is uncomfortable.”
The committee’s next regular meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30.