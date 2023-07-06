The Denton Police Department recognized nine employees in new positions at its promotions ceremony Thursday.
Chief Doug Shoemaker said the department is experiencing a lot of transition and growth but he believes these new leaders will uphold the department’s values of professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence.
“We continue to try and recruit people that have the right heart and mind for the job,” Shoemaker said. “I think these promotions show exactly that: the right heart and mind.”
Tony Salas promoted to deputy chief
Salas, a native of Dallas, joined the Denton Police Department in 2005. He has served as a patrol officer, a detective of narcotics and major crimes, a sergeant of operations and criminal investigations, and a member of the department’s hostage negotiator team.
Among many previous nominations over the last 18 years, Salas was named I.O.O.F Officer of the Year in 2013 and Supervisor of the Year in 2023.
Salas said he was honored to be promoted to his new rank and there’s nowhere else he’d rather be than the Denton Police Department.
“It’s really about growing the efficiency in the police department and assisting the citizens of Denton so they can be safer,” Salas said of his goals as a deputy chief.
Derek Bradford promoted to deputy chief
Native to Amarillo, Bradford attended the University of North Texas and graduated with a Bachelor’s in English in 2007. After, he was drawn to the idea of serving his community as an officer.
Bradford joined the Denton Police Department in 2010. He received his police instructor certificate in 2013 and now serves as a Basic Academy instructor, rape aggression defense instructor, firearms and patrol rifle instructor, active bystander for law enforcement instructor and advanced rapid response and training alert instructor.
Bradford has served as a school resource officer for McMath Middle School, an SRO sergeant, and a training and recruitment division lieutenant. As deputy chief, he now serves the department’s support bureau.
Craig Gibson promoted to lieutenant
Gibson joined the Denton Police Department in 2005 as a patrol officer. Over the last 18 years, he has worked both day shift and night shift. He obtained an associate’s degree from North Central Texas College while working as a night shift officer.
Joining the department’s SWAT team in 2013, he has served as a squad leader and team leader. He now serves as the SWAT team commander. He is also a member of the peer support team. Since 2012, Gibson has served as a standard field sobriety tests instructor. He became a certified firearms instructor in 2013.
Gibson was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2018. He now serves as the lieutenant over major crimes and special operations and the investigative bureau.
Scott Miller promoted to lieutenant
Native to Denton, Miller graduated from Denton High School in 1989. After going to college, followed in his mother’s footsteps by joining the Denton Police Department in 1994.
Miller worked as a jailer and a patrol officer. In 1998, he became the department’s first school resource officer and worked with at-risk youth. He was awarded Officer of the Year in 1998.
In 2004, Miller transferred to the criminal investigations division working in several areas like major crimes, violent crimes and child abuse. Miller posed as children online to root out child predators. He was named Special Assignment Officer of the Year in 2012. Miller was promoted to sergeant and worked with patrol before transferring to family violence.
Jerrett Klar promoted to sergeant
Klar, born and raised in Wisconsin, graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor’s in criminal justice. He was hired at the Denton Police Department in 2005. He received a Master’s in criminal justice leadership and management in 2017.
After serving as a patrol officer, Klar became a DWI enforcement officer in the traffic division in 2012. He also served as a field training officer from 2012 to 2017. In 2018, Klar transferred to the criminal investigations division and worked as a general detective of major crimes. He then moved to the internal affairs division in 2020 until his promotion to sergeant in March 2023.
Along with numeration other nominations over the years, Klar was a finalist for Patrol Officer of the Year in 2016 and was named the I.O.O.F Detective of the Year in 2018.
Trevor Taylor promoted to sergeant
From Texas, Taylor graduated from Plano Senior High School in 1991. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving as a security police officer in Okinawa, Japan, and Abilene. He then became a paralegal assisting military attorneys.
But Taylor said he always wanted to be a police officer. He attended the University of North Texas Police Academy and graduated as valedictorian.
In 1997, Taylor joined the Denton Police Department as a patrol bicycle officer. He then worked at the Frisco Police Department from 2004 until his retirement in 2016, serving as a patrol officer, SRO and detective.
Missing law enforcement, Taylor applied at the Denton Police Department in 2018. He started as a patrol officer and detective. He served as a family violence investigator for three years.
Potts has obtained his Master Peace Officer certification, a Bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice and a Master’s in criminal justice leadership and management.
Tommy Potts promoted to sergeant
Potts was hired at the Denton Police Department in 2003 and served as a night shift patrol officer for 12 years.
During that time, he became a member of the SWAT team and the downtown bike team. In 2013, he became a detective in the investigations bureau investigating hit-and-run crashes and property crimes and later major crimes.
Now, Potts will serve as the sergeant for the major crime unit. Potts said his work over the last 20 years has been a true team effort, thanking his field training officers, district patrol partners, SWAT team members, supervisors, fellow detectives and his wife for their part in his accomplishments.
Rachel Valarezo promoted to sergeant
Valarezo set out on the path to becoming a police officer at the age of 15 when she joined the Dallas Police Department’s Explorer program. She attended the Dallas Police Academy at 20 years old.
She spent almost two years as a northwest patrol officer and another five years as a southwest patrol officer. She was awarded Southwest Division Patrol Officer of the Month in October 2013 and the Certificate of Merit Award in 2015. She was promoted to senior corporal and became a field training officer in 2015.
After attending the University of North Texas, Valarezo decided to join the Denton Police Department in 2018. She was assigned to night shift patrol and became a field training officer in 2019. She also has served as a Texas Code of Law Enforcement instructor, alert instructor and Honor Guard member.
Crystal Clark promoted to CIRT program manager
Hailing from Louisiana, Clark was the first in her family to attend college. She obtained a Master’s in counseling and a Ph.D. in forensic psychology.
Licensed professional counselor, Clark has worked in male corrections facilities working with chronic mental health issues, like trauma, substance abuse and dual diagnosis. She has experience in working with teenagers in corrections with pasts of trafficking, sexual abuse, substance abuse, depression, anxiety and interpersonal strife.
Joining the Denton Police Department in 2021, Clark worked as a Crisis Intervention Response Team clinician and Homeless Outreach Team caseworker.
