Denton PD promotions
Buy Now

Deputy Chief Tony Salas poses with his wife, Melissa, and Chief Doug Shoemaker at the Denton police Department's promotions ceremony on Thursday. Salas has been with the department since 2005.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

The Denton Police Department recognized nine employees in new positions at its promotions ceremony Thursday.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags