A jury trial for the man accused of shooting a Denton police officer in 2019 was scheduled to begin this week, but because of scheduling conflicts around the holidays and biases in sentencing, not enough jurors were available Monday. A new jury selection process now will begin in 2022 in the Denton County district court.
Jury selection ended just after 2 p.m. Monday after both the prosecution and defense realized they wouldn’t have enough jurors to proceed with a jury trial for Antwon Pinkston, 35. Pinkston is accused of shooting Denton police Officer Urban Rodriguez twice during a traffic stop in 2019 and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.
Lee Ann Breading, the presiding judge of the 462nd Judicial District Court, said they would likely pick up again with a new set of potential jurors in late January or early February. There must be 12 jurors and two alternates for the trial.
“I had the lawyers compare notes,” Breading said to potential jurors Monday afternoon. “Based on the questions and answers, we don’t have [the minimum] number [for a jury].”
A total of 60 people were called for jury duty Monday in the case, and about 52 remained by noon Monday. At least two people were dismissed before they were seated in the courtroom, while another six were excused for cause because they had at least heard about Rodriguez being shot — even if they didn’t know any of the details — or had already made up their mind on Pinkston’s guilt or innocence.
Dustin Gossage, a prosecutor with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, told jurors they expected the trial to go into next week. Eleven people told Gossage during the selection process that they wouldn’t be able to be on the jury panel, most because they had flights booked for vacations and work trips for the end of this week and into the next week.
Breading said the concern with sentencing also came up. Several potential jurors told the prosecutor they weren’t comfortable with giving someone life in prison or a minimum sentence of five years.
The 52 remaining participants by noon Monday were split about evenly between men and women. These same 60 who were originally called won’t be called back for this case, Breading said.
Each side also had 10 peremptory challenges, or strikes that don’t have to have an explanation. These strikes, other excuses for cause and the number of people out next week meant the court wouldn’t have enough jurors to start testimony on Tuesday.
Bias in favor or against law enforcement also may have been a factor in excluding certain jurors. Pinkston’s attorney, Mick Meyers, spoke out to excuse one potential juror when she said she couldn’t imagine giving someone a short sentence for shooting a police officer, adding that she has respect for the people “in blue.”
The police officer Pinkston allegedly shot, Rodriguez, was a five-year veteran of the Denton Police Department at the time of the shooting. Rodriguez had pulled over a driver, Michele Stacey, and her passenger in the early hours of Oct. 29, 2019, on a routine traffic stop at Taco Bell in the 1800 block of West University Drive, police said.
Pinkston allegedly shot at Rodriguez after the officer asked about the odor of marijuana in the car, and the two then fled in her 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.
Police said another officer with Rodriguez, Randy Cole, shot at the pair and hit Stacey in her left armpit and Pinkston in his left arm. Stacey was never charged in connection with the shooting, records show, but she was subpoenaed for the trial as a witness.
Cole started lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. Rodriguez has been on line-of-duty injury leave ever since and underwent emergency surgery shortly after the shooting.
Pinkston faces up to life in prison if convicted of either count.