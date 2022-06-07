Thirty-five hopefuls applied to be Denton’s next chief of police, with the search possibly coming to a close late next month, a city spokesperson said.
After over three years heading the department, Frank Dixon's departure as chief was announced in March when he accepted a job as Denton's new assistant city manager. Applications for his replacement were open from May 2 to Monday, June 6.
The city contracted Mosaic Public Partners to perform an initial review of the candidates. Mosaic will present its top candidates to city management during the week of July 4.
Typically, four to seven candidates are selected to participate in the interview process, said Stuart Birdseye, the city’s deputy director of customer service and public affairs.
It’s possible the city could select a candidate in late July, Birdseye said, meaning the new chief of police would take the helm in September. However, he said the candidate’s availability and relocation could impact that timeline.
Criteria for applicant selection were determined through interviews with stakeholders, city leadership, members of the Police Department and community leaders, Birdseye said.
The ideal candidate, according to a brochure from the city, is dedicated to community collaboration, is highly visible in the community and department, is committed to staff development and relationship building, has prior civil service knowledge and is “a strong and honest communicator.”
At least 10 years in municipal law enforcement and five years in a command-level position are required. A bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field is required along with Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certification or another state’s equivalent.
The salary is roughly $190,000, depending on the candidate’s qualifications.
