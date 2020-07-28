Going through a use-of-force simulator is one of the more stressful things I’ve ever done.
When the Denton Police Department invited Denton Record-Chronicle reporters to go through a simulator, I went to Google and found an example of one. Police department spokesperson Allison Beckwith confirmed the one I saw was the one we’d experience, and I was immediately tempted to watch more examples to try to make my responses come out better than they would if I went in blind.
But I didn’t. I decided to try without any further instruction than what we were given Tuesday.
The only reason I was maintaining some level of calmness is because I knew it wasn’t real. I’m not a police officer, nor am I training to be one, so it’s not the end of the world if I make the wrong decision or don’t act quickly enough.
It’s not the end of the world for the students and officers who go through those scenarios either, but there’s a higher expectation of them because they’re the ones who will implement what they’ve learned in the scenarios into real-world situations when they respond to calls.
The simulator Record-Chronicle photographer Jeff Woo and I went through was like a high-intensity video game. It was a nearly 360-degree experience, like a virtual reality game. Going through these scenarios with a partner definitely made it feel easier.
We went through the same simulator and almost the same scenarios the city use-of-force ad hoc committee went through recently. The trainer, Officer Brandon Rana, set up a scenario, and it was up to us to interact with citizens, figure out what was going on and then act.
We got a rundown of what we would experience and the tools we had on hand. The scenarios we went through weren’t very long, and they would change based on our responses, for better or worse.
It helped reinforce some things I already knew, such as not judging a book by its cover. A person who looks harmless — such as an elderly man — could be the one to harm a room full of people. Maybe the scenario would’ve ended better than it actually did if we had asked them to show us their hands. We kept that in mind for the next scenarios.
Whether you’re trained to do this or not, trying to handle a virtual active-shooter situation will make anyone’s heart rate spike, especially when there are hostages involved. The active-shooter simulation was definitely more stressful because there were several things we had to do.
Sometimes a dire situation can be resolved if you just keep talking to someone and let them know you can get them the help they need. That same situation can turn sour if you come out with a gun pointed at them, rattling them further, rather than keeping it drawn but pointed down.
Using pepper spray on someone won’t work if the wind isn’t blowing toward them, and a stun gun will just get trapped in someone’s clothing if they’re wearing too many layers. Aiming a gun at someone can aggravate a situation further if what they actually need is for someone to listen to them.
After each scenario, Rana talked to us about the decisions we made, and we would try apply those lessons to the next situation. We told a guy who matched a suspect description to show us his hands and to put them up. He followed orders, and then the scenario ended.
With each new scenario, we tried to take in more and more of our surroundings, but we still didn’t catch everything. We didn’t notice until Rana was talking us through one scenario that the potential suspect had what looked to be a gun his pocket. If we were actual police officers, one of us likely would have caught that.
Once again, we didn’t have any training to catch every detail in such a short time span. Rana said sometimes officers mess up in the simulator as well, and that’s why they go through the program — to learn from any missteps and apply those lessons to the real world.
The simulator was stressful, and I can’t imagine experiencing this kind of work daily. I hear police reports every day from burglaries to assaults, but there’s always been a disconnect because, at the end of the day, I never knew the specific items law enforcement officers look for when they go out to a scene.
I’m still no expert, and this was just one morning I spent getting a taste of what training looks like, but it helped me understand how police departments operate just a little bit better.