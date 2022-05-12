Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: May 12, 2022 @ 3:57 pm
The front entrance of the Denton Police Department, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas.
In light of Frank Dixon’s upcoming departure from the Denton Police Department, applications are open for the chief of police position until June 6.
In a contract with Mosaic Public Partners, the city held internal and community stakeholder meetings before the search opened May 2.
Interested candidates can submit a resume and cover letter at Mosaic Public's website. Inquiries can be directed to Chief Bryan Noblett or Chief Greg Nelson at 916-550-4100.
The consultant will perform an initial review of candidates and then present them to city management the week of July 4, according to documents in the Friday report to Denton City Council.
The city released a brochure outlining qualifications and its vision for the role. The salary for the role is approximately $190,000.
Dixon has served as chief of police since 2018. The city announced on March 14 that he is taking on a new role as assistant city manager.
He continues to serve as chief of police until his replacement is secured.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
