The Denton Police Department is concerned that three heroin overdoses this week are related to laced narcotics or a bad batch, according to a news release.
Denton police have administered Narcan, an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses, to three people since June 11. A woman called police twice on June 11 to report men experiencing a possible overdose, according to a police report. Officers responded to a third overdose call Wednesday and administered Narcan to the individual.
In each incident, officers arrived and found an unconscious individual. The individuals regained consciousness after receiving Narcan and CPR, the release states.
The release says the department is concerned that the heroin overdoses are related to a bad batch or laced narcotics due to the short time frame in which the overdoses occurred. The Denton Police Department is asking anyone with information on these overdoses to call its tip line at 940-349-8477.
Individuals struggling with addiction can reach out to Winning the Fight (972-898-7704) and Solutions of North Texas (940-898-6202) for help.