police tape (copy)

A 33-year-old man was found deceased on the steps of a business across from the Denton County Courts Building on Wednesday. Officers say there were no obvious signs of foul play in his death, according to a police report.

At about 7:46 a.m., police were dispatched to a call about an unconscious man at 1413 E. McKinney St. The female caller was a third party. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the report did not provide more details about who the caller was or how she found the man.

