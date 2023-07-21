A 33-year-old man was found deceased on the steps of a business across from the Denton County Courts Building on Wednesday. Officers say there were no obvious signs of foul play in his death, according to a police report.
At about 7:46 a.m., police were dispatched to a call about an unconscious man at 1413 E. McKinney St. The female caller was a third party. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the report did not provide more details about who the caller was or how she found the man.
When officers arrived, the report states that they quickly observed the man was unresponsive and determined he was deceased.
Officers were able to identify him at the scene. The report states that officers did not observe any signs of foul play or obvious signs of bodily trauma.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Shannon Roy Wilson. His time of death is listed as 7:49 a.m. As of Friday afternoon, his manner of death and cause of death are still listed as pending.
Beckwith said the report made no mention of whether the man was experiencing homelessness or whether heat-related illness could have been a factor in his death.
