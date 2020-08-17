The Denton Police Department is increasing patrols around Rayzor Ranch following social media reports of attempted abductions and suspicious activity, according to a social media post from the department.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed Monday that at least one police report has been filed about suspicious activity in the shopping area on University Drive but added there could be more incidents that haven’t been reported. She said Denton police noticed reports on social media over the weekend.
Cunningham said a detective has been assigned to investigate reports surrounding suspicious activity in Rayzor Ranch. Police also are working with businesses in the area to stay informed about incidents.
The department asks anyone who has been targeted in one of these incidents to call 940-349-8181.
— Zaira Perez