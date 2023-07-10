Elisa Howell, then a sergeant with the Denton Police Department’s Mental Health Division, leads a walk during the NAMIWalks event in May 2021 on the Square. The mental health fundraiser included Police Department staff and community participants.
After some delays, the Denton Police Department released its annual crime report with data from 2022. The report indicates some crimes are on the rise and demand for service has increased. But the department’s staff and standards for service increased last year, too.
The 2022 annual report included the top reported crimes for the year and compared them to the year prior. All of the top crimes, except for criminal trespass, were present on both years’ lists. However, many have shifted positions within the list.
Denton police aren’t surprised to see overall crime is on the rise in Denton, though. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said this aligns with state and national statistics that indicate crime is on the rise almost everywhere. Additionally, population growth plays a factor in the upward trends, Beckwith said.
Top crimes reported in Denton, 2022 vs. 2021
2022 reports
Number of reports
2021 reports
Number of reports
1. Theft of property between $100 and $750
922
1. Theft of property between $100 and $750
794
2. Assault causes bodily injury family member
632
2. Driving while intoxicated
656
3. Burglary of vehicles
624
3. Burglary of vehicles
625
4. Theft under $100
543
4. Assault causes bodily injury family member
591
5. Driving while intoxicated
513
5. Fraud use/possession of identifying info >5 items
465
6. Theft of property $2,500 and $30,000
499
6. Theft of property between $750 and $2,500
459
7. Theft of property between $750 and $2,500
468
7. Theft under $100
454
8. Criminal mischief between $100 and $750
379
8. Criminal mischief between $100 and $750
403
9. Criminal trespass
345
9. Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000
397
10. Alcohol public intoxication
337
10. Alcohol public intoxication
323
Property crime reports saw some of the greatest changes between 2021 and 2022. Property thefts are categorized by the range of value of the items stolen. While some property theft categories moved up on the list and others moved down, the number of property thefts in every range increased compared to the same range the year prior.
Misdemeanor-level theft continues to be more common than felony-level theft. Theft of property between $100 and $750, with a 16.12% increase, retained the top spot from one year to the next. Theft under $100 moved from the No. 7 spot in 2021 to No. 4 in 2022, with a 19.6% increase. Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 dropped one spot on the list but increased slightly, by 1.96%, in 2022.
While less frequent than misdemeanor theft, the felony-level theft range saw a greater percent change in 2022 than the lower-value theft ranges. Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 saw a 25.70% increase in 2022.
Percent change from 2021 to 2022
Type of offense
Change from 2021 to 2022
Increase or decrease
Percent change
Theft of property $100 and $750
+128 reports
▲
16.12% increase
Assault causes bodily injury family member
+41 reports
▲
6.94% increase
Burglary of vehicles
-1 report
▼
0.16% decrease
Theft under $100
+89 reports
▲
19.60% increase
Driving while intoxicated
-143 reports
▼
21.80% decrease
Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000
+102 reports
▲
25.70% increase
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500
+9 reports
▲
1.96% increase
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750
-24 reports
▼
5.96% decrease
Criminal trespass
N/A
—
N/A
Alcohol public intoxication
+14 reports
▲
4.33% increase
Property crime
A chart included in the department’s report indicates that, overall, both property crime and violent crime has been trending upward in Denton since at least 2015. Overall, Denton saw 3,814 reports of property crimes in 2022. The next highest number of reports in a year during this time frame was 3,499 property theft reports in 2020. From 2015 to 2022, the number of property crimes has increased 18.89%.
Beckwith said it’s difficult to provide any all-encompassing answer as to why some crimes are increasing, but she could propose one hypothesis about property crimes.
“It does appear that the majority of [property crimes] take place off of major roadways as opposed to in neighborhoods or areas that are far away from the major roadways in the city,” Beckwith said. “So, this could be indicative of criminals who are nonresidents that are coming out of town to commit robberies, burglaries, etc. But, again, nothing’s an absolutely conclusive answer.”
Beckwith also suggested that it’s possible that the increase in property crime reports could be the result, at least in part, by more people reporting the crimes. She said the same for criminal trespass, which was not on the top 10 list in 2021 but did make the No. 9 spot in 2022. Beckwith said it could be that more property owners and business want to press charges rather than that people are trespassing more often. Or, Beckwith said, criminal trespass could have made the list because the number of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than five items) or other crimes decreased.
Violent crime
The only violent crime that made the top 10 list in 2021 and 2022 was assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Numbers for this crime increased 6.94% in 2022. But just because it was the only one to make the top crimes doesn’t mean violent crime as a whole isn’t increasing.
A chart comparing the numbers of violent crimes indicates the total number of violent crime reports has been trending upward since at least 2015. There were 490 violent crime reports in Denton in 2022. The next highest number was in 2021 at 441. From 2015 to 2022, the number of violent crimes has increased 77.54%.
Percent change from 2021 to 2022: Violent crimes
Offense
2022
2021
Difference
Increase or decrease
Percent change
Murder
7
6
+1
▲
16.67% increase
Sexual assault
163
148
+15
▲
10.14% increase
Robbery
49
57
-8
▼
14.04% decrease
Aggravated assault
271
229
+42
▲
18.34% increase
While she did not have immediate access to the data, Beckwith said she’s confident in saying that the department sees more violent crimes that occur between people who know one another than between strangers.
Beckwith asked residents to check the community crime map on the Denton Police Department’s data and transparency webpage for recent reports in their neighborhood. She said if residents have concerns about crimes in their area, they can reach out to the media relations team at 940-349-8558 or dentonpd.mediarelations@cityofdenton.com. The media team will connect them with a patrol officer or community resource officer familiar with the area to answer any questions about safety.
DWIs and DWI crashes decrease
While most of the top crimes increased in 2022, the number of driving while intoxicated reports decreased by 21.8% last year. Beckwith consulted with Traffic Sgt. Daryn Briggs, who said the DWI unit has continued its proactive enforcement, which he believes has been a deterrent for residents. He also said there has been a slight increase in staffing, which has helped.
The number of crashes involving DWIs also decreased, from 271 crashes in 2021 to 223 in 2022. Last year, 28% of all DWI cases in 2022 included a crash — the same percentage as in 2021. Data going back to 2013 indicates that while the total number of DWI cases has fluctuated over the years, the percentage of cases involving crashes has overall been on a downward trend since 2018.
Beckwith said Briggs was hesitant to pin down one specific reason for the decrease in crashes. But he said the Denton department has increased motorcycle officers enforcing traffic in areas where they have seen recurring crashes or areas where many residents have complained of traffic violations.
Calls for service
The Police Department saw an increase in calls for service in 2022. While the number of calls for service dropped for a couple of years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have overall trended upward since 2015.
But within that eight-year time span, the largest jump in calls was between 2021 and 2022. Calls increased from 107,781 to 116,123, a 7.74% increase in calls. Of these, 82,563 calls came through the department’s dispatch center. The other 33,560 were initiated by officers.
With the number of crimes reported increasing from 2021 to 2022, it’s natural that the number of calls for service would also increase. Beckwith said the increase can also be attributed to population growth.
Mental health and overdose calls
In 2022, the department responded to 1,992 mental health calls for service and follow-ups. After responding to 1,770 in 2021, Denton police saw an increase of 12.54% last year. The Crisis Intervention Response Team — officers paired with mental health clinicians who respond to mental health crises — was formed partway through 2021, in May, which Beckwith said could be a factor in the increase.
The number of drug overdose calls in 2022 increased by 10.94% for a total number of 213. Although the number of overdose calls dipped for a few years, they have been trending upward overall since 2013.
Other than a brief trend of individuals overdosing on heroin in the summer of 2020, Beckwith said that in all, there hasn’t been a trend of one specific drug involved in overdoses. She also said that several of the calls involved intentional overdoses by people who were suicidal.
Department changes
The most significant change at the Denton Police Department, Beckwith said, is that the department reached accreditation status in August 2022. Richard Williams, the accreditation and compliance specialist at the department, referred to accreditation at the time as the “gold standard of policing,” a set of over 170 best practices for law enforcement agencies. At the time the Denton department achieved accreditation, about 180 agencies out of the 2,730 in Texas had achieved this status.
In 2022, the department had 199 sworn staff members and 86 non-sworn professional staff. It hosted 5,867 course hours and taught 4,222 students, both increases compared to 2021. It hired 14 officers last year, a decrease from 2021, and graduated 33 recruits through the basic peace officers course, an increase from 2021.
