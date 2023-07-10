After some delays, the Denton Police Department released its annual crime report with data from 2022. The report indicates some crimes are on the rise and demand for service has increased. But the department’s staff and standards for service increased last year, too.

The 2022 annual report included the top reported crimes for the year and compared them to the year prior. All of the top crimes, except for criminal trespass, were present on both years’ lists. However, many have shifted positions within the list.

Top crimes reported in Denton, 2022 vs. 2021

2022 reports Number of reports 2021 reports Number of reports
1. Theft of property between $100 and $750 922 1. Theft of property between $100 and $750 794
2. Assault causes bodily injury family member 632 2. Driving while intoxicated 656
3. Burglary of vehicles 624 3. Burglary of vehicles 625
4. Theft under $100 543 4. Assault causes bodily injury family member 591
5. Driving while intoxicated 513 5. Fraud use/possession of identifying info >5 items 465
6. Theft of property $2,500 and $30,000 499 6. Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 459
7. Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 468 7. Theft under $100 454
8. Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 379 8. Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 403
9. Criminal trespass 345 9. Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 397
10. Alcohol public intoxication 337 10. Alcohol public intoxication 323

Percent change from 2021 to 2022

Type of offense Change from 2021 to 2022 Increase or decrease Percent change
Theft of property $100 and $750 +128 reports 16.12% increase
Assault causes bodily injury family member +41 reports 6.94% increase
Burglary of vehicles -1 report 0.16% decrease
Theft under $100 +89 reports 19.60% increase
Driving while intoxicated -143 reports 21.80% decrease
Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 +102 reports 25.70% increase
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 +9 reports 1.96% increase
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 -24 reports 5.96% decrease
Criminal trespass N/A N/A
Alcohol public intoxication +14 reports 4.33% increase

Percent change from 2021 to 2022: Violent crimes

Offense 2022 2021 Difference Increase or decrease Percent change
Murder 7 6 +1 16.67% increase
Sexual assault 163 148 +15 10.14% increase
Robbery 49 57 -8 14.04% decrease
Aggravated assault 271 229 +42 18.34% increase
Elisa Howell, then a sergeant with the Denton Police Department’s Mental Health Division, leads a walk during the NAMIWalks event in May 2021 on the Square. The mental health fundraiser included Police Department staff and community participants.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

