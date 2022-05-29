The Denton Police Department honored officers, detectives and citizens alike Thursday for their dedication and resilience over the past year at its annual awards and appreciation banquet.
Police Chief Frank Dixon said it feels as though the department has been through 15 years worth of trials and triumphs since he became chief in 2018.
“Here is a family that’s taken care of one another during some times in the last few years that many people don’t have in an entire career,” Dixon said, addressing the crowd. “If there’s one word that I would describe this department as, [it] is resilient.”
Despite any difficulties the department has faced, Dixon said he feels optimistic about its future and its ability to not only support one another but the community as well.
“You’re amazing people doing an incredibly difficult job at probably the worst time in American law enforcement since the 1950s,” Dixon said. “You’ve been preparing for that day you’re going to have to put yourselves between the good people out there and the evil that is going for them. And I know nobody here is going to scare from that.”
The police administration recognized the following individuals received awards for their contributions to the department:
- Mary Beth Cottingham, Volunteer of the Year
- Delanna Copeland, Communications Officer of the Year
- Amy Cunningham, Civilian of the Year
- Pattrick Selby, Rookie of the Year
- Ross Deter, Supervisor of the Year
- Collin Colwell, Officer of the Year — Special Assignment
- Samy Sabogal-Sanchez, Detective of the Year
- Jasmine Badiru, Officer of the Year — Patrol Officer
- Special Victims Unit, Unit of the Year
The department also awarded the following members of its executive team for their excellence in policing:
- Deputy Chief Frank Padgett
- Deputy Chief Paul Willenbrock
- Assistant Chief Bobby Smith
- Assistant Director Shanika Mayo
- Accreditation and Compliance, Richard Williams
- Chief’s Assistant Robin Fox
- Public information officer Allison Beckwith
- Public information liaison Amy Cunningham
Detective Sabogal-Sanchez said his team has investigated hundreds of child abuse and sexual assault cases along with two child homicides this year.
“I’m very honored to win the award,” Sanchez said. “But a lot of it is attributed to teamwork with the Child Advocacy Center and my other detectives at the Special Victims Unit.”
Officer Selby said he was grateful to be honored at the banquet. Dixon commended Selby’s compassion both on and off the job, describing his regular donations of blankets and supplies to those in need.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I’d get it,” Selby said. “Our department is so big and there are so many great officers.”
Dixon said with some many special people involved, the department has the power to better the community with even small actions.
“I challenge each and everyone one of you to do one good thing for one person one time a day,” he said. “If it starts here, we can change the city. If we change the city, we start changing the state.”