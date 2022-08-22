2021 National Night Out
Buy Now

Denton Police Department officers came out to Joe Skiles Park to celebrate National Night Out in October 2021. 

 DRC file photo

The Denton Police Department has joined a small portion of Texas law enforcement agencies that meet the criteria for “best policing practices” — which encompass everything from use of deadly force to how to inventory evidence — in order to reduce risk factors.

The Texas Police Chiefs Association has a voluntary program designed to assist agencies in “efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk and the protection of individual’s rights,” according to its website.

Richard Williams

Richard Williams

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you