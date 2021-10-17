Denton Police Department detective Rodney Mooneyham died Saturday at 52 after contracting COVID-19, the department has announced.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon first announced Mooneyham's death via social media Sunday afternoon, with the department confirming his passing through a news release in the evening.
Mooneyham first joined the department in 2010. He became a detective in 2017, assigned to general investigations, before transferring to the major crimes unit in 2019. He took part in several homicide investigations and other high-profile cases, the release states.
"Rodney’s reputation as a police officer and detective was rivaled by his reputation as a baseball coach," Dixon wrote in his announcement. "Thank you for your service Rodney."
The release states Mooneyham died Saturday "after a hard-fought battle against COVID-19." He received nine commendations, including a chief's commendation, during his time in Denton.
"Rodney was the kind of person that people enjoyed being around. He will be dearly missed by all."