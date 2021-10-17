Rodney Mooneyham
Buy Now

Rodney Mooneyham

Denton Police Department detective Rodney Mooneyham died Saturday at 52 after contracting COVID-19, the department has announced.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon first announced Mooneyham's death via social media Sunday afternoon, with the department confirming his passing through a news release in the evening.

Mooneyham first joined the department in 2010. He became a detective in 2017, assigned to general investigations, before transferring to the major crimes unit in 2019. He took part in several homicide investigations and other high-profile cases, the release states.

"Rodney’s reputation as a police officer and detective was rivaled by his reputation as a baseball coach," Dixon wrote in his announcement. "Thank you for your service Rodney."

The release states Mooneyham died Saturday "after a hard-fought battle against COVID-19." He received nine commendations, including a chief's commendation, during his time in Denton.

"Rodney was the kind of person that people enjoyed being around. He will be dearly missed by all."

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!