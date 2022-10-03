Shoemaker sworn in

Doug Shoemaker is sworn in as Denton police chief on Monday, Oct. 3.

 Courtesy photo/Denton Police Department

Doug Shoemaker was sworn in as the next Denton police chief Monday afternoon, starting a new chapter for the department after the past four years with Frank Dixon at the helm.

Dozens attended Monday's half-hour ceremony by RSVP, including public officials and employees from around the county. The theme for the afternoon was obvious — a passing of the torch from Dixon to Shoemaker.

