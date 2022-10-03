Doug Shoemaker was sworn in as the next Denton police chief Monday afternoon, starting a new chapter for the department after the past four years with Frank Dixon at the helm.
Dozens attended Monday's half-hour ceremony by RSVP, including public officials and employees from around the county. The theme for the afternoon was obvious — a passing of the torch from Dixon to Shoemaker.
Dixon, Denton's police chief since 2018, announced in March he'd be stepping down after landing a job as assistant city manager with Denton, following his interim stint at the position. A search for the next chief ensued, and Shoemaker — police chief for Grand Junction, Colorado — was chosen in August to be Dixon's replacement.
Denton City Manager Sara Hensley, one of Monday's speakers, thanked Dixon for his time as the head of the department — and suggested Shoemaker has his full seal of approval.
"Chief Dixon had a lot to do with this, too, to make sure that we got the right person," Hensley said. "You will find the same person that you saw in Chief Frank Dixon that you will in Chief Doug Shoemaker."
Of course, while Dixon got plenty of applause, he wasn't the focus of the gathering. Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth emphasized the extensive process Shoemaker went through before being selected.
"If you have not talked to him about the process, it was arduous," Hudspeth said. "There was a lot that went into that selection process. Lots of panels. … It was pretty hands-on, so it's quite the accomplishment."
Shoemaker was one of five candidates in the running to head up Denton's Police Department. In addition to the city's private interactions with the applicants, they also answered questions at a public meet-and-great.
Shoemaker spoke last at the ceremony, after he was officially sworn in under oath. He said he has "big shoes to fill" in succeeding Dixon, and his comments had a clear focus: supporting police in the face of criticism.
"I am a believer in the profession of policing, and I would not have pursued this position were it not for already understanding that this is a very, very good police department," Shoemaker said. "Despite what we've seen sometimes nationally from those who chose to try to bring down the profession, I firmly believe that what we do, at all levels within the agency, matters."
Shoemaker said that while "others stand by and deride" the police, "we are the ones on the front lines taking those emergency 911 calls, processing and completing reports on crimes of all types." He added, "No one else has to endure that kind of trauma that we, as police, see."
He said the role of policing is to "protect the vulnerable from harm."
"You'll notice there's no mention of gender, no mention of race, no mention of ethnicity, annual income or any other qualifiers for that statement," Shoemaker said. "We swore an oath to protect everyone equally, regardless of status, against those that would do harm against them."
He finished by addressing employees at the department, saying he wants to be their advocate and tell their story to the community.
"In this day and age, it's important to have a 'why,'" Shoemaker said. "Why you do what you do. Why you came here to DPD. Why you stay. What drives you. … Each of you make a difference every day, and that's something you can never, ever take for granted."