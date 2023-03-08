Michael James Jones

Michael James Jones

Denton police arrested a man wanted on a murder charge out of Mississippi during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The arrest report did not include details of the offense.

At about 3:13 a.m., a trainee officer was patrolling in a vehicle with their field training officer when they observed a vehicle they alleged was driving suspiciously near northbound Interstate 35E and Fort Worth Drive.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags