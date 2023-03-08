Denton police arrested a man wanted on a murder charge out of Mississippi during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The arrest report did not include details of the offense.
At about 3:13 a.m., a trainee officer was patrolling in a vehicle with their field training officer when they observed a vehicle they alleged was driving suspiciously near northbound Interstate 35E and Fort Worth Drive.
During the investigation, the training officer learned the driver, 27-year-old Michael James Jones, was wanted for murder. He was arrested on the murder warrant and another warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon.
During the traffic stop, Denton police said they found Jones in possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl. Along with the warrants, he was also charged with two possession of a controlled substance charges, one for Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, and the other for Penalty Group 2, between 4 and 400 grams.
Jones appears to be a resident of Oklahoma, according to his booking records. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the Denton City Jail with his bail set at $100,000.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.