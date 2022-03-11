A 22-year-old Denton man has been given deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of his roommate two years ago, according to court records.
On the night of May 16, 2020, Kashanmustafa Ali shot his roommate. A caller reported to 911 dispatchers there was an unconscious person in the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street. The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
At the time of the shooting, the Denton Police Department said police interviewed Ali as a witness and that he gave them false information about a suspect. Police said his story didn’t match the evidence they found at the scene.
A Denton police spokesperson said Friday that Ali’s first account as a witness alleged a Black man shot his roommate. He told police the man ran out of the building, but a different witness indicated no one else was in the residence.
Later, Ali told police he picked up a firearm and pointed it toward his roommate. He told police “it just fired” and his roommate died.
He was charged with manslaughter for acting in a reckless manner in respect to his circumstances surrounding his conduct, disregarding the risks of that conduct.
“We tried to craft the defense that this was a fair result,” said Tim Powers, Ali’s attorney. “Nothing is ever going to bring back his roommate, unfortunately. My dad always told me if you have a gun in your hand, you should always consider it loaded. I’m not sure if either [Ali or his roommate] received that advice. [The shooting] was not something intentional.”
Ali’s terms of deferred adjudication for manslaughter will follow a 10-year period. Powers said Ali has to remain in Texas, can’t have alcohol or illegal drugs and must take certain classes. If he violates any of the terms before the 10 years are up, he could have his probation revoked.
After the shooting, officers got a warrant for Ali’s arrest, and he was booked into the Denton City Jail the following day. Ali was then transferred to the Denton County Jail on May 19 and posted $20,000 bail that day.
Court records show Ali was indicted in June 2021, with court hearings held throughout the remainder of the year. Ali waived a jury trial on Wednesday and entered a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Powers said if Ali completes the probation period without violations, there won’t be a conviction on his record.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.