Doug Shoemaker, the police chief of Grand Junction, Colorado, will take the helm of the Denton Police Department this fall, City Manager Sara Hensley announced Wednesday.
“We were impressed with Chief Shoemaker’s demonstrated leadership and his ability to connect with the community,” Hensley said in a statement following the announcement. “He has extensive experience in a variety of roles and special units within law enforcement, as well as a history of personally contributing to the communities that he serves. We believe Chief Shoemaker will continue building upon the strong Police-community relationship in Denton.”
Shoemaker is scheduled to be sworn into office on Oct. 3. His starting salary, according to city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye, will be $205,000 annually, "based on Police Chief salaries in comparative cities with the DFW metroplex. The salary for former Police Chief Frank Dixon when he started in 2018 was $180,000 annually.
“I am very honored to have been chosen to lead the Denton, Texas Police Department, a very well-respected and forward-thinking agency, and I’m grateful to have had the privilege of leading the Grand Junction Police Department for over 4 years now. …” Shoemaker said in a Grand Junction city statement.
He has served as Grand Junction’s chief since June 2018 and spent over 26 years with the Jefferson City Police Department in Missouri before then. Shoemaker has managed and led a variety of police units and previously served as a public information officer.
During his time in Missouri he was involved in managing the NAACP’s Journey for Justice and a march in response to the officer-involved shooting death of Michael Brown in August 2014. A news release states Shoemaker's core values and philosophy are community policing, placing service above self, integrity and treating everyone with dignity and respect.
The new chief is the vice president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, where he was appointed to the Police Standards Ethics and Image Committee. He is a member of several other police associations, such as the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives.
He holds a bachelor’s in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a master's in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri and a doctorate in education in organizational leadership from Wilmington University. He is an adjunct instructor at Northwestern University.
Shoemaker fostered relationships with Grand Junction police staff through a book club, allowing for open discussions about contemporary issues in American policing. He is also credited with his strong outreach to the Grand Junction community and the Colorado Mesa University football team, according to the release.
Shoemaker was selected following a nationwide search that produced 35 applicants. He participated in interview panels with community members, governmental stakeholders, city staff and police staff. As part of the selection, he also participated in a meet and greet on Aug. 4.
Hensley and Assistant City Manager Dixon visited Grand Junction to interview members of the police department and city staff regarding Shoemaker. Dixon announced his departure from the Denton Police Department in March.