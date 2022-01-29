A man died Saturday morning after he was shot at The Vibe Apartment Homes by Denton police, who say he had a woman physically restrained while he was holding a knife to her body.
Denton Police Department Chief Frank Dixon addressed the shooting at a media briefing at the apartment complex early Saturday morning. He said a call came in at about 1:30 a.m. from a man saying he was going to kill himself and "get it over with" because of problems he was having with a woman.
The first officers arrived on scene at the complex in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street at about 1:35 a.m., Dixon said, and made contact with the man. Police described him as a white man in his late 20s who had his arm gripped around a woman's neck while holding a knife to her body. One officer tried to speak with him, Dixon said, while several other officers arrived on the scene due to the hostage situation.
Dixon said attempts to negotiate went on for five or six minutes, with words exchanged between the man and the officer. As the talking went on, he said, the man raised his knife up to the woman "almost in a stabbing motion" several times.
"At one point, as the knife was being raised, we had one officer fire one round from his patrol rifle, striking the subject in his upper torso," Dixon said.
Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham clarified after the briefing that the shot was fired at 1:43 a.m. Dixon said the man fell and officers moved up to remove the woman, who was uninjured, from the area. He said the man continued to hold the knife after he dropped to the ground, and that officers used a Taser as they approached him "because he was still crouched and the knife was still very visible in his hands."
Officers then recovered the knife, rolled the man over and called for paramedics, Dixon said. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. No officers were injured.
"We're not going to be releasing his name because we want to make sure that his next of kin has been notified prior to that happening," Dixon said.
Dixon said the Texas Rangers had already arrived to start conducting an initial investigation into the shooting, while the Police Department will be conducting its own internal investigation for any policy violations.
Dixon did not identify the officer who fired the shot, but described him as a white man who has been with the Denton Police Department for about two and a half years. A news release later stated he is a three-year veteran of the department. He will be placed on administrative leave, pending both investigations.
Dixon said several details of the initial incident are still being investigated, including the relationship between the woman and the man and if they were residents of the apartment complex.
"No police officer wants to come to work and have to take a human life," Dixon said. "Unfortunately, sometimes, you have to take a life to save a life, which is what happened in this instance."