It wasn’t a surprise to the city of Denton’s crime analysts that Fridays, followed by Tuesdays, are the busiest days of the week for calls for service.
Chris Womack, a crime analyst for the Denton Police Department, said the query she ran on calls for service includes both calls to 911 dispatchers and officer-initiated calls — when police see something while on patrol that they need to respond to.
These calls span the whole city, which Womack said is 100 square miles that the Police Department divides up into 16 districts and the downtown district. From Jan. 1 to Nov. 23 this year, Friday had the most calls, with 13,221 out of 87,929 total. Sunday was the lowest call day with 11,071 calls.
Friday night is football night, Womack said, which would lead to higher activity and enforcement.
“There is a lot of extra enforcement with people heading out to high school games, and there’s a lot of university activity,” she said.
Womack added these are just some reasons one day may see more calls than another, but there’s no central reason they can point to. While Friday and Tuesday overall are the busiest days, she said that changes when considering only calls in the downtown district.
“When I ran the numbers and the downtown district, where our restaurant and bar area is, those did run higher Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” she said.
Tuesday, which had 13,206 calls, didn’t surprise Womack as being the second highest because she attributed part of it to people getting back into the groove of things for the week.
“It’s the day after a weekend,” Womack said. “A lot of people don’t go to work on Monday, or they’re taking a Saturday through Monday weekend, or it’s a holiday weekend, and they may go out of the city. It’s totally situational. By the time regular routine returns [on Tuesday], that’s when we’ll see a lot of enforcement.”
She said this return to regular routine may explain why there’s an uptick in 911 calls in which someone wants to speak to an officer.
“A lot of times people will call and say they want to talk to an officer,” Womack said. “I was interested to see the No. 1 call day [for that] is Tuesday.”
Womack said calls about welfare concerns and newly discovered car burglaries also contribute to Tuesday’s higher number.
“A lot of people after the weekend, sometimes we’ll see an increase in welfare calls because they saw a loved one a few days ago, hadn’t heard from them [and ask] ‘Can you check on them?’” she said. “Sometimes it’s people coming back into town and discovering Tuesday [their] car’s been broken into.”
The lower number of calls on the weekends may have to do with the varying number of people in the city throughout the week, especially commuters.
“If you look at where people are in our city, the first thing to remember is there are more people visiting during the week than there are on the weekend because of our universities,” Womack said. “Those kids are here during the week, so I’m not surprised to see Tuesday and Friday at all [in higher call volume].”