Despite Denton police officers logging more than 2,000 hours of overtime due to protests in June, overtime overall went down by about the same amount from spring to summer 2020 compared with 2019.
Officers logged about 1,700 hours in overtime relating to protests in June for a total of about $151,607, which comes out of the police budget. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the department purposely tried to cut down overtime when Denton County started reporting COVID-19 cases, but overtime couldn’t be helped as Denton residents gathered throughout the city to march for Black Lives Matter in June following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“The first couple weeks, the first week, week and a half, we didn’t really know what the size of them would be day to day, so we were staffing it utilizing overtime, meaning we were holding over day shift officers to work protests,” Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said. “That was causing them to work until 10, 11, 12 at night.”
The equivalent of 255.23 full-time employees are employed by the Denton Police Department, including part-time staff such as seasonal crossing guards and school resource officers.
Overtime records show sworn personnel typically log overtime and add details on why they logged extra hours. The details range from finishing up a late call, finishing reports, training or attending meetings. Some also work overtime when the department is short-staffed on any given day.
From March 1 to June 24 last year, Denton police logged about 9,392.5 hours in overtime, compared with about 7,148.5 during the same time frame in 2020.
Protests in the city ranged from a couple of hundred people to several thousand on at least one occasion. The protest on June 1 brought out about 7,000 residents, Dixon said, and the department pulled every officer they could.
“Aside from patrol running regular calls for service, trying to keep people safe [during protests] was our utmost priority,” Dixon said. “We were trying to call as many people as we could.”
The regular day shift that day worked out fine because they were able to quickly shift gears and resources, he said.
Dixon said he doesn’t like using the “antiquated” approach of staffing with two officers per 1,000 people, so the Denton Police Department took a more holistic approach.
“Once we got a decent grasp of day-to-day protest numbers, in order to staff them, we shifted from using exclusively overtime to changing the hours of non-patrol personnel to work later into the evening so we could then utilize them at the protests and just allow patrol to focus on our primary function — keeping the city safe,” he said.
Personnel started logging COVID-19-related overtime in mid-March.
“COVID-19 overtime is any overtime that specifically related to the COVID pandemic and would not exist if not for the pandemic,” Beckwith said. “For example, any meeting where the only discussion is COVID response.”
The Denton Police Department reported accruing $151,607 in overtime to the city between May 30 and June 27.
Overall call volume to the Denton Police Department went down during stay-at-home orders in April. The number of emergency calls to Denton police went from its usual average of about 350 in a 24-hour period to just over 300 calls a day during mid-March and April, reaching a low of about 220 calls on two dates. As restrictions started to lift, call volume increased once again.
“While call volume may have had an influence, I think another influence, in addition to the department actively trying to save money, was likely the fact that many of those overtime off-duty jobs were no longer needing officers for a while because they were shut down or had few occupants, [such as] church security, movie theater security,” Beckwith said.