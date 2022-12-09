Police lights

The Texas Rangers are investigating a Denton Police Department in-custody death after a man who was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving became unresponsive and had to be transported to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as 46-year-old Andrew Jason Louden.

