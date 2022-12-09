The Texas Rangers are investigating a Denton Police Department in-custody death after a man who was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving became unresponsive and had to be transported to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as 46-year-old Andrew Jason Louden.
At about 11:57 a.m. Nov. 30, police were dispatched to a reckless driving call near 4111 Vintage Blvd. The caller said a man was driving with flat tires and had struck poles and a median at a construction site.
Police made contact with the driver, Louden, who said he was traveling from Bowie and thought he was in Lewisville, according to a news release from the Police Department. Louden allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol while in Bowie and was unable to pass standard field sobriety tests.
Louden was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. As police were completing paperwork to obtain a blood draw warrant, he became unresponsive in the back of the patrol vehicle. Police contacted medics, who transported him to Medical City Denton for treatment.
Police were informed Thursday that Louden had been pronounced deceased at the hospital. His cause of death has not been determined yet.
Although he died at the hospital, Louden’s death is still being investigated as an in-custody death because he was still under arrest at the time.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.