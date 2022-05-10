Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Davis on a murder warrant following the death of the victim in Monday night’s shooting in Denton, according to a report.
Davis was booked in the city jail on a murder charge and his bail has been set at $500,000.
The female victim was pronounced dead Tuesday evening roughly 24 hours after Davis, her family member, allegedly shot her in the head. Her name and relation to Davis will be released pending identification from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.
The hospital she was transported to and the time of death will also be released from the examiner’s office, Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Police arrived at the suspect and victim’s shared residence in the 1500 block of Bolivar Street at 8:35 p.m. following a 911 call. The call came from another family member inside the residence, and the caller reported the male suspect was still inside the home.
Upon arrival, police found the victim unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head, Cunningham said. Officers administered emergency first aid, and medics transported the victim to a hospital.
Police found the suspect at the scene Monday and detained him until his arrest Tuesday. The suspect and victim were in a verbal argument prior to the shooting, according to a news release.
