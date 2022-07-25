Elijah Malik Williams, 22, was arrested Thursday on various child sexual abuse and exploitation charges after a yearslong investigation.
Williams is charged with trafficking a child, multiple accounts of sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child and possession with intent to promote child pornography. The warrants were issued by the Denton Police Department.
Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it was unclear whether the charges were related to one or multiple victims. But she confirmed the victim or victims were juveniles.
The investigation began sometime in 2019, she said, and aspects of it are still ongoing.
At about 2:14 p.m. Thursday, a joint North Texas Fugitive Task Force executed an operation to take Williams into custody. Investigators maintained surveillance outside his residence in the 10100 block of Prowers Way in Hurst for several hours.
They observed him walk around his residence from the backside of it. He saw the arrest team approaching and began to flee on foot, according to the police report.
Task force officers pursued Williams through the complex and eventually contained him in a smaller area of the complex. The report states he eventually lost his footing and fell to the ground.
Officers were then able to take him into custody. The report states neither he nor any of the officers were injured during the arrest.
Williams was transported to the Denton City Jail and charged with the aforementioned warrants. He was booked into the Denton County Jail the following day. He remains there in lieu of $100,000 bail for each charge.
Williams was also booked on another warrant for failure to identify as a fugitive/intent to give false information issued by County Criminal Court 4 on Nov. 7, 2018. The bail has not been set for this charge.
He has several aliases, according to the Denton County jail records search, such as Isiah Isshab, Isiah Rashab and Isi Rashad.
