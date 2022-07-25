Elijah Malik Williams, 22, was arrested Thursday on various child sexual abuse and exploitation charges after a yearslong investigation.

Williams is charged with trafficking a child, multiple accounts of sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child and possession with intent to promote child pornography. The warrants were issued by the Denton Police Department.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.