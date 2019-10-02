After more than three months, the name of the 61-year-old man shot and killed by Denton County sheriff’s deputies on June 29 was released to the public.
Jack Daniel West, a resident of Fate in Rockwall County, died at about 7:16 that morning after allegedly holding several residents hostage at a house on Boswell Crossing in the Lantana subdivision.
Officials with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as a domestic disturbance. The office initially refused to release any documents surrounding the event — including body camera footage, dash camera footage, call records and more — and appealed their decision to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Following several appeals, the Denton Record-Chronicle has obtained two redacted versions of the incident report filed in relation to the incident and shooting.
After nearly three months without an update from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, an entry describing West’s death was posted online. “Multiple gunshot wounds” and “homicide” were listed as the cause and manner of death, respectively. The sheriff’s office said deputies shot West after he leveled a shotgun at them as they entered a house in the 600 block of Boswell Crossing.
A neighbor said the trio held hostage had planned to leave for vacation that morning. A friend who was meant to accompany them arrived after West and called deputies.
The shooting was investigated by the Texas Rangers, and the sheriff’s office has repeatedly declined to release the names of the deputies involved.