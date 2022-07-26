Denton County Jail
Because of short staffing at the Denton County Jail, officials plan to send some inmates to the Montague County Jail.

 DRC file photo

With nearly 200 detention staff positions vacant, Denton County Jail officials plan to send inmates out of county to alleviate the jail’s growing inmate population.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office plans to send some inmates to the Montague County Jail, about 50 miles to the northeast. The cost of housing in Montague will be $55 per day per inmate, according to a budget amendment request form.

