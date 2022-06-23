The Denton County Jail has been found noncompliant in its inspection for the most recent fiscal year, with inspection notes flagging jail personnel for failure to conduct proper face-to-face observation of an inmate who later died of unknown causes.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards performed the inspection March 8-10. The jail was still listed as noncompliant on the commission’s website Thursday afternoon.
Brandon Woods, the commission’s executive director, said there have been 96 jail inspections conducted across the state for this fiscal year and 26 notices of noncompliance issued.
Assistant Chief Barry Caver has acted as jail administrator for the past 5½ years. He said this is the first time the jail was found noncompliant under his leadership.
The inspection notes deficiencies in six areas. One includes supervision regarding the death of an inmate on Dec. 29, 2021.
Jail staff failed to conduct proper face-to-face observation of an inmate in Holding 1 who died of unknown causes, according to the inspection report.
Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records identify the inmate as 53-year-old Helen Renee Jackson.
Jackson was booked into the county jail on three occasions. The first was on May 19, 2020, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. She was released on May 30.
Less than two weeks later, she was booked again on June 12, 2020, on violation of a bond or protective order regarding the same charge. She was released later that month, on June 26.
Jackson was booked for the final time on Nov. 17, 2021, on another violation of a bond or protective order on the assault charge.
Video footage from Dec. 29 showed staff scanned the electronic sensor to complete the observation check but were not actually observing the inmate in the holding cell, according to the report.
An observation check was conducted at 5:08 a.m. At 5:10 a.m., Jackson lay down in the center of the holdover and stopped moving at about 5:13 a.m., according to the report.
Staff performed an observation check at 5:32 a.m. without actually seeing the inmate, the report states. A staff member checked on the inmate at 5:37 a.m. and summoned medical assistance.
Jackson was pronounced dead at 6:35 a.m. that day, according to the medical examiner’s office, which lists her cause of death as undetermined.
The inspection report notes no follow-up action from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was required and that the jail administration would take corrective action with staff internally.
Caver said no jail staff members were terminated as a result of the incident. The Texas Rangers are still investigating and waiting on autopsy results, he said. Caver said he could not comment further on the death pending the investigation.
The report notes other deficiencies such as recently expired food handler licenses, a backup generator that failed to operate automatically when power was disconnected, and an inoperable fire alarm panel in Pre-Trial Tower 1. The report states the county was in the process of replacing the fire alarm panel but had not submitted documentation to notify the commission.
Additionally, the main jail facility, pretrial facility and the barracks facility failed the fire marshal’s inspection on May 27, 2021. These areas failed the reinspection again on June 18, 2021. The report states some corrections were made soon after the jail inspection was conducted in March.
Caver said on Tuesday the jail was currently waiting on the city and fire marshal to give a final inspection.
“We’ve made all of the repairs and necessary items that were addressed,” Caver said. “Then the jail commission will come back out after that’s been done to reinspect to make sure all of that has been done appropriately.”
But Caver said high staff turnover has been a challenge at not just the Denton County Jail but at jails across the state. A report from the Texas State Auditor’s Office found Texas had a 40.3% turnover rate for correctional officers in 2021.
“We just need bodies,” Caver said. “We’re running about 190 vacancies on the jail at this point, and it’s just hard to continue to maintain our inmate population with the staffing we’re having.”
The commission’s executive director, Woods, said there are no financial penalties for noncompliance, only legal ones if it comes to that point.
Most county jails are back in compliance within about 60 to 90 days after the notice of noncompliance, he said. Most notices come seven to 10 days after an inspection is conducted. As of Thursday, the inspection was conducted 105 days ago.
A county jail still not in compliance after that time period begins preparing to appear before the commission’s appointed board to provide an update on efforts to become compliant.
Woods said “in an extreme example,” if a jail is still not compliant after six to nine months, the board can issue a remedial order requiring the jail to comply with minimum standards. Continued violation after that would allow the board to refer the county to the Attorney General's Office for enforcement action. They would file suit in a Travis County district court to enforce adherence and compliance with minimum jail standards, Woods said.
But Denton County Jail’s noncompliance has not reached the point of appearing before the board or legal action. As it awaits reinspection, the jail is expected to be back in compliance soon, Caver said.
“It’s just a matter of getting everyone on board to give us the final inspection,” he said.