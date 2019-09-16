A Denton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Monday evening northwest of Sanger.
Deputies were trying to arrest the man at about 5:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of View Road near Sanger when the man allegedly fled a residence, and he was later shot and killed when he allegedly “displayed” a handgun to the deputies pursuing him, according to a Denton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The sheriff’s office did not identify the man who was killed. He was taken to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead sometime Monday night, the spokesman said without specifying a time of death.
Spokesman Orlando Hinojosa said the man was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Florida.
Authorities did not release the name of the deputy who shot and killed the man, saying only that he was with the warrants division.