The city of Denton plans to tear down an abandoned home after it caught fire Monday, Denton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Boots said. After controlling the fire and investigating, Boots said there was evidence of squatters in the house.
At about 9:20 p.m., the Denton Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1400 Teasley Lane. They arrived at the scene within about four minutes.
There was a fully involved fire in an abandoned house, meaning heat and smoke were so widespread inside that firefighters must wait to access the inside of the structure until fire streams can be applied.
Firefighters had the fire under control after about 20 minutes, but were on the scene for a little over two hours total.
Despite a sign in the window stating trespassers would be shot and “survivors will be shot again,” Boots said it was evident people had been squatting in the house.
Boots said the city will be working to condemn the house and tear it down.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.