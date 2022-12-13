Abandoned house fire
A pile of burnt debris is shown in the backyard of the abandoned house at 1400 Teasley Lane. The house will eventually be torn down.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

The city of Denton plans to tear down an abandoned home after it caught fire Monday, Denton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Boots said. After controlling the fire and investigating, Boots said there was evidence of squatters in the house. 

At about 9:20 p.m., the Denton Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1400 Teasley Lane. They arrived at the scene within about four minutes.

Abandoned house fire sign
A sign in the window of the house warns trespassers they will be shot. The fire department said there was evidence of squatters on the property.

