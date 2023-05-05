Police lights

The Denton Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle that left the scene of Sunday's fatal motorcycle crash on Robinson Road, according to a press release.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a major crash on Robinson Road near the Lakewood Estates mobile home park entrance, located at 3939 Teasley Lane. Multiple callers reported that a motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags