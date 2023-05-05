At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a major crash on Robinson Road near the Lakewood Estates mobile home park entrance, located at 3939 Teasley Lane. Multiple callers reported that a motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Brady Derrick Martinez.
Police say evidence at the crash scene indicated there was a third vehicle involved. The release states that the preliminary investigation shows an unknown vehicle first rear-ended the motorcycle, causing Martinez to crash into the SUV.
This vehicle then left the scene of the crash. Traffic investigators are still determining the make and model of the suspect vehicle, which they say likely sustained front-end damage in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the suspect vehicle can contact investigating officer Arshia Ladha at Arshia.Ladha@cityofdenton.com or call 940-349-8970.
This was the seventh fatal vehicle crash this year in Denton.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.