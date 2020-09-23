Denton police are searching for a thin Black man in his 20s who allegedly displayed a knife to a woman as she was running on a trail at North Lakes Park on Sept. 14, according to a news release.
The release says the Denton Police Department has increased patrols in the area surrounding the park following the report about a person with a knife.
The woman told police she was running on the trail when a man approached her and displayed a knife, police said. The release says the man is tall, thin and Black and has short hair and possibly a mustache.
Police ask for anyone with information to call 940-349-8181.