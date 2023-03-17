Heather Dumas

Heather Dumas

Denton police are searching for 27-year-old Heather Dumas, who is considered a high-risk missing person.

Heather Dumas 2

Heather Dumas

Dumas was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of May Street. 

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags