Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 6:49 pm
Heather Dumas
Public safety reporter
Denton police are searching for 27-year-old Heather Dumas, who is considered a high-risk missing person.
Dumas was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of May Street.
She has a Hello Kitty tattoo on her wrist. She is 5 foot, 7 inches tall, and 250 lbs. Police are not sure what Dumas was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Police asked the public call 940-349-8181 if they see Dumas or 911 in an emergency.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
A receipt was sent to your email.