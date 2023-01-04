Group photo
The promoted leaders of the Denton Police Department pose for a photo with Chief Doug Shoemaker at Wednesday’s promotion ceremony.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

The Denton Police Department honored seven individuals ranging from sergeants to a new assistant chief in its promotion ceremony Wednesday.

Chief Doug Shoemaker said those promoted to new leadership positions have demonstrated their commitment to excellent policing and the future of the agency.

Deputy Chief Cose and family
Deputy Chief Bryan Cose and his family pose for a photo after he received his certificate of promotion at the Denton Police Department promotion ceremony.
Bradford promotion
Lt. Derek Bradford shakes hands with Chief Doug Shoemaker after receiving his pin and certificate of promotion.

