The Denton Police Department made 21 on-scene driving while intoxicated arrests from Friday through Sunday, including two that involved major vehicle crashes.
Police had urged locals to find a safe ride in advance before going out since it was the opening weekend of the North Texas State Fair and Rodeo and move-in week for many university students.
There were 12 DWI arrests from Friday morning through early Sunday morning.
Of those 12, one major vehicle crash involved a 17-year-old. Officers were dispatched to a major crash at the block of Prairie and South Locust streets on Friday.
The report says the 17-year-old drove the wrong way and struck construction barrels and parked vehicles. Police say he was heavily impaired by marijuana.
Officers made an additional six DWI arrests from Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.
Another major vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the block of the 462-mile marker by South Interstate 35 E. Multiple vehicles were involved, including a rollover vehicle. One driver from the crash was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
There were no serious injuries in the incident.
