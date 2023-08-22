Police lights

The Denton Police Department made 21 on-scene driving while intoxicated arrests from Friday through Sunday, including two that involved major vehicle crashes.

Police had urged locals to find a safe ride in advance before going out since it was the opening weekend of the North Texas State Fair and Rodeo and move-in week for many university students.

