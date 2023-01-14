Police lights

Police say a death investigation is ongoing after a man was found deceased at his residence last night.

At about 7:36 p.m. Friday, Denton police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive. The victim’s wife called 911 to report that her husband was found bleeding on the floor and was unresponsive.

