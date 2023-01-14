Police say a death investigation is ongoing after a man was found deceased at his residence.
At about 7:36 p.m. Friday, Denton police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive.
The victim’s wife called 911 to report that her husband was found bleeding on the floor and was unresponsive.
The Denton Police and Fire Department arrived on the scene and located the deceased man inside the residence.
Due to the suspicious nature of the initial investigation at the scene, members of the crime scene unit and investigations bureau responded.
As of Saturday afternoon, the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Police are asking people to contact Detective Hunter Gay at 940-349-7793 if they know anything about the incident that may be relevant to investigators.
Other reports
North Masch Branch Road — Police say video surveillance showed a suspect attempted to steal a generator at a business but was unsuccessful, according to a police report.
At about 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area where a caller reported that an unknown person drove a Bobcat through a fence onto their property and attempted to steal one of their generators.
Officers arrived on the scene and located two portions of a damaged chain-link fence.
The business owners estimated about $1,000 worth of damage to their fence. The Bobcat was left on the scene. The incident is under investigation.
3200 block of West Windsor Drive — A caller told an officer that their white 2014 Toyota 4Runner was stolen at an apartment complex, according to a police report.
At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle theft that occurred in the area. The caller said their vehicle was stolen on Jan. 11. That afternoon, the caller said he parked the vehicle in front of the apartment building. A few hours later, they went back outside, and the vehicle was gone, according to the report.
The tow company that serves that apartment complex stated they did not have the vehicle.
The theft is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 311 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
