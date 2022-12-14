Denton police found two people and a dead body inside a Wellington Drive home on Wednesday.
The Denton Police Department, which was investigating the matter as of Wednesday, became involved last month when the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General asked the agency to conduct a welfare check on a 103-year-old man. The office had been unable to reach him, according to a Wednesday press release from the police department.
Police attempted to conduct the welfare check but couldn't find the man. Officers began an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.
"They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant," reads the release.
While executing the warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive on Wednesday morning, police discovered the conditions inside “presented a significant health hazard,” according to the release. There was a dead cat and a lot of trash and feces, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Wednesday.
Police found the body of a deceased man, who they believed to be the person the Social Security Administration was trying to contact.
"It is believed the male has been dead inside the home for a significant time and a death investigation is ongoing," reads the release.
A man and woman were found inside the home and taken to local hospitals for medical evaluations, according to the release.
Police and firefighters determined the house did not present a danger to the neighborhood. Beckwith said the risk was mainly to the occupants and to police and fire personnel working the scene.
No charges had been filed as of Wednesday.
This a developing story and more information will be released.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.