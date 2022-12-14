Police lights

Denton police found two people and a dead body inside a Wellington Drive home on Wednesday.

The Denton Police Department, which was investigating the matter as of Wednesday, became involved last month when the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General asked the agency to conduct a welfare check on a 103-year-old man. The office had been unable to reach him, according to a Wednesday press release from the police department. 

