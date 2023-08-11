Denton Police stock (copy)
DRC file photo

Denton police arrested a 24-year-old man Friday in two armed robberies at different convenience stores the day prior, a spokesperson said.

Alejandro Turco, of Denton, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery for allegedly holding cashiers at gunpoint.

