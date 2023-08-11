Denton police arrested a 24-year-old man Friday in two armed robberies at different convenience stores the day prior, a spokesperson said.
Alejandro Turco, of Denton, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery for allegedly holding cashiers at gunpoint.
Details of the investigation were not readily available upon his arrest. But police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Turco was initially arrested on several unrelated warrants. His jail records indicate he was booked at 3:17 p.m.
Court records indicate that Turco has been booked into the Denton County Jail on nonviolent charges three times previously. For two of these, he pleaded no contest.
In his most recent booking, on March 13, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Turco on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft. This is a state jail felony offense, for which he has not been indicted as of Friday.
The robberies
Denton police were dispatched to the first robbery at about 4:58 p.m. Thursday. Two employees at The Local Shoppe, at 410 Coronado Drive, reported they were robbed at gunpoint and fled from the store.
When police contacted the employees, they provided surveillance footage of the robbery. The video showed a man, alleged to be Turco, approach the counter, draw a handgun and point it at the employees. The employees reported that he demanded cash, and they believed he would kill them if they didn’t comply. At the time of the report, they didn’t know how much money the man took as they hadn’t counted the register yet.
The robber also demanded that the employees gather a bag of various merchandise for him. The report states the employees took this opportunity to flee from the store. Video footage showed the robber fleeing on foot shortly after, according to the report.
At 6:16 p.m. the same day, police were dispatched to another call at an Exxon gas station at 1205 E. University Drive.
The employees reported that a man approached the cashier asking for a product. When the employee reached for the product for him, the man started grabbing money out of the register.
One of the employees tried to stop him. But they said the robber pulled a handgun out and pointed it at both of them. The employees said they backed away, and he took more money out of the register and left.
At the time of the report, they hadn’t counted the register to check how much money he had stolen.
Investigators believed the same person was responsible for both robberies. The two stores are about a mile, or a roughly 20- to 25-minute walk, from each another.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.