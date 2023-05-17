Denton police vehicle
A 49-year-old man who was recently released from prison after he pleaded guilty to being hired for murder was arrested in Denton Tuesday on felony drug-related charges.

Sengchanh Xayasith of Euless was arrested during a driving while intoxicated traffic stop on Interstate 35 Highway near West University Drive, according to a Denton police report. During the traffic stop, the report states Xayasith told officers he had recently been released from prison.

