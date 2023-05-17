A 49-year-old man who was recently released from prison after he pleaded guilty to being hired for murder was arrested in Denton Tuesday on felony drug-related charges.
Sengchanh Xayasith of Euless was arrested during a driving while intoxicated traffic stop on Interstate 35 Highway near West University Drive, according to a Denton police report. During the traffic stop, the report states Xayasith told officers he had recently been released from prison.
Xayasith was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September 2012 when he agreed to kill a man he believed was a local crime lord for $15,000, according to a Dallas Morning News article on his sentencing.
Undercover Fort Worth officers were investigating Xayasith, who lived in Irving at the time, when he admitted to killing several people for pay, the article states. The officers arranged for him to kill a man and Xayasith agreed to the hit in exchange for the money.
The News also reported that he was charged in 1999 with attempted murder in a 1993 shooting but the case was dismissed. Xayasith was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2011.
During the Tuesday traffic stop in Denton at about 2:28 a.m., Xayasith was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver, 49-year-old Chantana Oconnor, of Dallas, allegedly failed to maintain a single lane and had an expired tag.
A Denton police officer activated their emergency lights to pull over the vehicle. Oconnor allegedly continued to drive for about 6 miles or 9 minutes. The report states a random unidentified vehicle merged in front of the suspect vehicle and slowed to 30 m.p.h., causing the suspect vehicle to slow down and eventually stop. The officer contacted Oconnor who said she didn’t know if she was supposed to pull over.
As police spoke with Oconnor, who allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine and marijuana, the report states they noticed a pen or straw-like object with white residue inside the vehicle. When they finished speaking with her, the report states police saw the object had been moved while Xayasith was still inside the vehicle.
Police had Xayasith exit the vehicle to determine if he’d be able to drive. He allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine. The report states there was a clear crystalline substance believed to be meth scattered across the passenger seat and a small baggy with a tear on the seat.
Police believe Xayasith attempted to destroy the evidence and sat on top of it, accordion to the report. They also allegedly found a discolored glass pipe on the passenger floorboard near where Xayasith’s feet had been.
The report states Xayasith also alleged Oconnor had marijuana inside her purse. Police located 23.5 grams of marijuana in the purse, according to the report.
The two were arrested and transported to the city jail. Xayasith was charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. He is being held in the Denton County Jail with his bond set at $10,000.
Oconnor was charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing from police officer. She was not charged in relation to the marijuana. She remains in the Denton County Jail with her bond set at $5,000.
