The Denton Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old man as the suspect in Friday's shooting near the Home Depot in the 1900 block of Brinker Road, according to a news release.
At 5:02 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Home Depot after callers reported a man approached them and told them he had been shot, the release states. Officers arrived and found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his chest, and he was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
After an investigation, police determined there was a dispute between the victim, who was driving a vehicle, and occupants of another vehicle. The release states that the two vehicles stopped and Gemari Barnes is believed to have approached the victim's vehicle, shot him and left the scene.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and at approximately 4:12 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Police Department detectives arrested Barnes as he attempted to enter a sedan, the release states. Inside the vehicle, officers found a pistol currently believed to be the weapon used in the incident.
Barnes was transported to the Denton city jail and booked without incident, the release states. Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the victim was in critical but stable condition as of Saturday evening.